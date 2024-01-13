From B to A- in 2023 KCSE: With the support of well-wishers, I repeated Form Four to achieve my dream

At the very least, a B in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams is a good grade and above the cut-off point for direct university entry.

But Zawadi Cynthia would have none of it. The student's ambition to become a doctor could not be cut short because of her grades!

Coming from an unstable background, her zeal led her to seek work as a domestic helper to finance her return to school.

It is a true story of hard work paying off, as she ended up with an A minus of 74 points. She is also grateful to her potential employer for sending her back to school.

“I am so happy that finally, I can study a medical course and become a neurologist,” said Zawadi, who hopes to be admitted at the University of Nairobi.

Zawadi, who sat for her national exams at Chemelil Academy in Kisumu County, says her educational journey has not been a walk in the park.

In 2018, she scored 366 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, which earned her admission to Archbishop Njega Girls High School.

Her secondary school education had started with many difficulties and she was always on the way back to her home in Mumias due to lack of fees.

Eventually, after completing the third term of Form Two, Zawadi and her parents decided to transfer to Bumia Girls Day School.

Although she had to pay a fee of Sh8,000 per term, her parents were still not stable enough to keep her in school.

During an interview, she revealed that to make up for missed lessons, she would wake up very early to study before heading back to school.

In order to catch up, she would engage her teachers and other learners to make up for the lessons she had missed.

In Form Four, Zawadi, along with other candidates in the school, missed the chance to apply for a university course. Teachers had advised that there was no need to apply if students rarely made it to university.

Finally, in 2022, when the Form Four results came out, she had scored a B plain, far below her expectations; surprisingly, she had been top of her school, despite being out of class most of the time.

“The results were not pleasing, the thought of missing out on my dream career disturbed me, but life had to move on,” she says.

In March 2023, she decided to look for a job. The last born in a family of four, she was willing to do any job to earn Sh1,500 for her university application. Meanwhile, she was unsure of the course she wanted to take.

During her search, Zawadi came across Mercy Atieno, who ran a wholesale shop, as a potential employer.

After telling Atieno why she wanted a job, Atieno inquired more about her education and grades.

In a complete turn of events, Atieno, a total stranger, decided to take her back to school instead of giving her the job.

“I asked her what other course she wanted to take apart from medicine, but Zawadi said she had not thought of anything else. Then I asked if she was willing to go back to school to attain the good results she had always wanted, and she agreed,” Atieno said.

“Although we were strangers, after listening to her, I saw the potential she had, that is why I was willing to sponsor her," Atieno said, adding that they left everything to God in the hope that she would make it.

They immediately started looking for a school. However, Zawadi’s application was rejected by the first school she approached because she was late and they were not admitting form fours.

At Chemelil Academy, the teachers were initially reluctant to admit her but after listening to her story and why she had applied late, they accepted her.

Atieno paid for her first term's fees and shopping. But after she was admitted, the school, moved by her story, spoke to other parents who agreed to support her while the school provided Zawadi with free uniforms.

Zawadi says she was never sent home for fees and that her teachers, starting with the headmaster Samora Abisai, were supportive.

They always lent a helping hand and encouraged her from time to time. During holidays, she stayed with Atieno, who made sure that all her needs were met.

Zawadi admits that she was under a lot of pressure, but with all the support she could not imagine letting them down.

“I am proud of my results. Although I had expected an A plain, I believe I have done myself and those around me proud,” she says.

“I still lack words to express my gratitude to Ms Atieno for coming to my aid at my time of need. She has been a blessing. All I can do is pray that God continues to use her to bless others.”

Atieno said that apart from Zawadi, she is also supporting other bright but needy students.