Against all odds: Selfless boda boda rider set for university education

A boda boda rider in Nyamira County who dropped out of school a decade ago to look after his siblings after the death of their mother is now set to join university and pursue his dream career.

Kevin Akama Momanyi, 29, who interrupted his education in 2013 while in Form 3 at Riyabe Secondary School in Rigoma Ward, Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County, returned to class at St Francis Nyatieko Secondary School in January 2023 and managed to get a grade C+.

He now wants to study education and become a history and religious education teacher.

"I dropped out in Form 3 and decided to go back to class and continue from where I had left," he said.

Kevin Akama Momanyi, 29, stopped his education while he was in Form 3 at Riyabe Secondary School in Rigoma Ward, Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

After the death of his mother, Alice Kwamboka, in 2008, Akama said he and his three siblings went for days without food and could not pay school fees.

"Going to school became so difficult," he said.

His only sister got married at a tender age because of the hardships at home.

This bothered Akama so much that he decided to find work and help his family out of their dire situation.

How to ride a motorcycle

"By 2013, I had learnt how to ride a motorcycle and became a boda boda operator. I wanted to feed my family and ensure that my brothers did not drop out of school," said Akama.

He paid school fees for his older brother, who studied mechanical engineering at Don Bosco College in Karen.

He also paid school fees for his younger brother, who has now also completed Form 4 and obtained a grade C at Riyabe Secondary School.

Also read: 2019 KCPE top performer scores straight A in 2023 KCSE exams

"Having accomplished the work that I had set out to do, I was determined more than ever before to go back to school and obtain a Form 4 certificate," he said.

Akama revealed that his resolve to return to school was strengthened after a member of the Nyamira County Assembly (MCA), for whom he had campaigned in 2022, could not find him a job due to lack of academic qualifications.

"I was his driver and personal assistant during the election period. After he won the seat, he could not secure me employment due to my education background," he recalled.

Akama says that at this point he wants to join the university and pursue higher education instead of being preoccupied with getting a job in the MCA's office.