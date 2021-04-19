KCPE candidates

Education

Prime

We didn’t favour public schools, says Education PS

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Early Learning and Basic Education PS denies claims that moderation of tests turned tables on private academies.
  • Parents are now worried that the performance will jeopardise chances of their children securing places in coveted national schools.

The government has denied engaging in manipulation of KCPE results in favour of public primary schools, even as owners of private academies raised questions over the sudden dip in performance of their institutions.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.