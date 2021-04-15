Faith Mumo: I kept praying for good KCPE results

Faith Mumo, the best pupil in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, anticipated topping in the national test.

“This is a dream come true. I kept praying that one day I will be the best student in Kenya. It has come to pass!” an elated Faith told the Nation in a telephone interview shortly after Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced KCPE results Thursday.

The 14-year-old scored 433 out of the possible 500 marks, throwing herself in the national limelight. That means that she scored 86.6 marks on all the subjects.

She went to Kari Mwailu Primary School, a public school that has been performing well in KCPE exams in Makueni County.

In addition to working hard in her studies and praying to God for mercies during the test, Faith attributed her stellar performance to support from her parents and teachers and the competition from her classmates.

Neurosurgeon

Faith, who wants to join Kenya High School, aspires to become a neurosurgeon.

Faith’s father Paul Mumo described her daughter as a disciplined child. Teachers at the school said she was the school president, a position she held diligently.

In 2019, while in Class Seven, Faith represented Makueni County at the Children’s Devolution Conference, a Council of Governors in Nairobi where she moved those in attendance. She made a passionate appeal for support from county chiefs to enhance the quality of education in the country.

“She is an excellent public speaker,” said Ms Nancy Kyalo, who taught her English.

“Congratulations Faith Mumo of Kari Mwailu Primary School in Makueni County and the school fraternity for emerging number one in Kenya. This is a great achievement for Makueni County and we are very proud. Let us be energised and work smarter to restore the academic glory of our county,” said Mr Julius Mutwii, the chairman of the Makueni chapter of Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association.