Faith Mumo: I kept praying for good KCPE results

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teachers at the school said she was the school president, a position she held diligently.
  • The 14-year-old scored 433 out of the possible 500 marks.

Faith Mumo, the best pupil in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, anticipated topping in the national test.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.