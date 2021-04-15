Faith Mumo tops 2020 KCPE exams

Mumo Faith Kawee is the best pupil in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations. She scored 433 marks out of a possible 500 marks.

The Kari Mwailu Primary School pupil topped 1,179, 191 other candidates who sat the examination in 28,460 centres across the country.

She was followed by Wesonga Yvette Nanzala from Chogoria Girls Primary School and Muriithi Angel Gakenia from Maseno Girls Boarding School who scored 432 marks.

While releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said that public primary schools had performed better than their private counterparts.

Female candidates further dominated their male counterparts, taking eight positions out of the first 15.

Best candidate

“The best candidate this year is Mumo Faith Kawii from Kari Mwailu Primary School, a public school, she scored 433 marks,” announced Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha.

Wanyonyi Samuel from Nzoia Sugar Company came fourth 431 with marks, same as Castro Williams from Crystal Hill Academy and Tarus Chepkemboi Laureen from St Mathews Septonok Primary School.

Kipkurui Abiud from Lessos Hills Adventist scored 430 marks to emerge seventh. Mwangi Margaret Waruguru from Karatina DEB was eighth with 429 marks, same as Bernice Checed Omondi from Nairobi Primary School and Kiogora Joy Nkatha from Chogoria Girls.

Daniel Chris Mboya from Crystal Hill tied in position 11 with Njenga Lowell Mwagambo of Emmanuel Springs Academy, Jeff Mutugi of Fred’s Academy, Polycarp Kiyondi Ombongi of Ober Boys and Debrah Zawadi of Emmanuel Springs Academy after scoring 428 marks.

Prof Magoha said overall performance improved this year compared to 2019 although the highest candidate’s marks dropped from 440 to 433 in 2020.

He explained that the mean average performance and quality of grades for all candidates is higher this year. Only 307 candidates scored between 01 and 99 marks in 2020 KCPE compared to 1,393 candidates in the 2019 KCPE.

Scored better grades

“This was an indicator that most candidates scored better grades than the previous year,” said Prof. Magoha.

In terms of enrolment, 590,450 (50.07 percent) of the 2020 candidates were boys and 588,742 (49.93 percent) girls.

“In the 2019 KCPE; 1,083,456 candidates sat the examination. It means the number of candidates who sat increased by 95,736 (8.84 percent) in 2020 when compared to 2019. Male and female candidates increased by 46,868 (8.62 percent) and 48,868 (9.25 percent) respectively.”