Public schools shine in 2020 KCPE exams

Pleasant View Schools

Pleasant View Schools pupils celebrate with Rosemary Wanjiku 14, who scored 403 in 2020 KCPE. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Girls led the pack as public schools performed better than 2019, producing 10 out of the top 15 candidates.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.