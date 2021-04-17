Public schools elbow their way to the top

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and Knec chief executive Mercy Karogo during the release of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results at Mitihani House on Thursday. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai  &  David Muchunguh

The news that candidates from public schools triumphed over their private counterparts was received with excitement and disbelief in equal measure.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.