Female candidates outscore male counterparts in languages

Female candidates dominated their male counterparts in languages in the just released KCPE, outperforming them in English, Kiswahili and Kenyan Sign Language.

This as the male candidates overturned the tables in other subjects performing slightly better in Mathematics, Science and Social Studies and Religious Education.

The candidates were examined in seven subjects examined in nine papers as follows English Composition, Kiswahili Lugha, Kenyan Sign Language Objective, Mathematics and Religious Education.

2020 KCPE subjects performance

Others include English Language, Kiswahili Insha, Kenyan Sign Language Composition, Science and Social Studies.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said five papers recorded an improvement in performance in the year 2020 as compared to 2019.

They include English Composition, Kiswahili Lugha, Kenyan Sign Language Objective, Mathematics and Religious Education.

However, five others recorded a drop in performance this year when compared 2019. They include English Language, Kiswahili Insha, Kenyan Sign Language Composition, Science and Social Studies.

“I am happy to announce that five papers recorded an improvement in performance in the year 2020 when compared to 2019. However, five others recorded a drop in performance in the year 2020 when compared 2019,” said Prof Magoha.

“I wish to commend all the teachers, parents and candidates for this good performance achieved during a very difficult period,” he added.

Youngest candidates

In terms of age, the Education CS said the number of registered candidates who were 12 years and below increased from 20,086 in 2019 to 26,378 in 2020.

In this regard, Bungoma County had the highest entry for candidates who were 12 years and below for the year 2020 KCPE examination.

Bungoma County led with 2,556 candidates followed by Bomet (1,595), Kericho (1,469), Baringo with 1,013 and West Pokot with 999.

Magoha further pointed out that the highest number of candidates, 806,720 or 67.7 percent, were in the appropriate age bracket of between 13 and 14 years, a trend which has been replicated in the last five years.

However, Kilifi County topped other counties with the highest number of candidates who were 19 years and above.