Uganda's education council allows IG to complete probe into Sakaja's degree

Uganda’s National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has stopped an investigation into a degree awarded to Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja by Team University.

NCHE executive director Prof Mary Okwakol in a letter to Kenya’s Commission for University (CUE) said they have suspended the investigation to allow the Inspectorate of Government (IG) to complete theirs.

“NCHE commenced investigations in order to determine the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree awarded to Sakaja Johnson Arthur by Team University. However, prior to completing our investigations, the IG also commenced investigations into the same matter hence suspending our action,” said Prof Okwakol.

Prof Okwakol said the final position will be availed once the investigation by the IG is concluded.

On Thursday, CUE revoked Mr Sakaja’s degree for a second time. In a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), CUE boss Prof Mwendwa Ntarangwi said the commission has revoked the degree after establishing that at the said time of awarding the degree, Team University was not accredited to offer online classes.

Prof Ntarangwi further said in 2017, when Mr Sakaja declared interest to vie for the position of Nairobi Senator, he indicated the only high education qualification he has was a degree from the University of Nairobi.

UoN has since said that Mr Sakaja is yet to complete his studies.