Relief for Sakaja as court declines to briefly stop printing of ballot papers
The High Court has declined to issue interim orders stopping printing of Nairobi governorship ballot papers pending determination of a petition that is challenging Senator Johnson Sakaja's qualifications.
Judge Mrima has urged parties to file their pleadings and appear in court on Monday for expedited hearing of the case.
The decision of the court means IEBC can continue to print ballot papers as the case proceeds.
More follows