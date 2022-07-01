Sakaja double speak: A Benz in campus but lacked school fees

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja revealed on Friday that indeed he did not complete some units at the University of Nairobi as an Actuarial Science student.

In an interview with Spice FM, Mr Sakaja said that his studies were shortly hindered by a lack of school fees while at his final stage.

“I studied Actuarial Science at the University of Nairobi for four years. The ceremony of graduation is not what confers the knowledge to you. And by the time I was able to go back, I was too embarrassed to go back to class, and that is something I will complete, I finish it, two to three or four units,” Sakaja said.

The senator is currently the talk of the town after the Commission for University Education revoked his degree certificate that he said to have acquired from the Team University in Uganda.

The revocation was second after the commission withdrew the first revocation to pave way for its investigation, which has been completed.

The senator had submitted his degree during the clearance at the IEBC for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat under United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“The requirements for one to be a governor include possession of a university degree. I presented my degree and was cleared to vie,” Sakaja said.

Lavish lifestyle

However, in June 2021, while sharing his story at the Churchill Show that was aired on NTV then, the senator revealed his lavish lifestyle while on campus.commu

He said that he was able to buy a second-hand green Mercedes Benz at Sh500, 000 which he said was his dream car.

According to Sakaja, he had to engage in different businesses to raise school fees since his family was unable to raise the fees.

“I had businesses. I had a saloon, laundry, kinyozi. By the end of the day, I had about Sh5, 000, every day. So this car was not that expensive that day, I had to get it.”

He continued:

“By the time I was going to the fourth year, I had started joining politics of President Mwai Kibaki. So I had resources…by the time I was in the fourth year, I had an apartment at Yaya Center.”