Jkuat rejects missing marks claims in suicides of two students

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) has rejected reports that a student was denied the opportunity to graduate due to missing marks and decided to take her own life.

It had been reported that the body of Irene Monica Mwangi, 26, a fourth-year business computing student, was found on Tuesday hanging from her bathroom door frame after an apparent suicide.

But in a statement dated June 30, Jkuat said the academic records of Ms Mwangi and those of Lenny Jessy Masiga, 22, whose body was also discovered on the same day, were “in order” and there were no missing marks.

“We wish to confirm that Lenny Jessy Masiga and Irene Monica Wagicgugu Mwangi were Jkuat students pursuing Strategic Management in the School of Entrepreneurship and BSc Business Computing respectively and that their relevant academic records are in order,” said a statement from Jkuat spokesperson Dr Joan Mutua.

Suicide note

The school has also denied that Lucy Wambui, whose body was discovered in Kiambu County, was a Jkuat student.

University officials have urged the police to expedite their investigations into the alleged suicides involving Jkuat students.

In Ms Mwangi’s case, the police had said earlier that they discovered the body after responding to a call.

The police said they found a suicide note in her room, and its contents were shared with her family.

Police also said in a statement that a piece of cloth found around her neck would be subjected to forensic analysis.