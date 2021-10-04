Tough task ahead for next Egerton University vice-chancellor

Isaac Kibwage, Alexander Kahi, Peninah Obudho, Bockline Bebe.

From left: Professors Isaac Kibwage, Alexander Kahi, Peninah Obudho and Bockline Bebe.  They are among the seven candidates who were interviewed for the Egerton University VC job.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

When the Public Service Commission (PSC) unveils one of the candidates interviewed for Egerton University Vice-chancellor's job, the lucky individual will be walking on a landmine.

