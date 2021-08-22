Seven to face panel for Egerton VC job from Tuesday

The Public Service Commission will on Tuesday start interviewing candidates for Egerton University Vice-chancellor's job.

Top dons in various academic fields in the country are seeking to succeed Prof Rose Mwonya who retired on January 12, 2021, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Prof Mwonya was the first woman VC of the Njoro-based campus, having been appointed in October 2015 by then Education Cabinet Secretary Prof Jacob Kaimenyi as the fifth VC for the institution.

Seven candidates had been shortlisted for interviews to head the institution that has more than 18,000 students and 2,000 academic and non-academic staff.

Out of the seven candidates, five have served in various capacities in the past at Egerton University.

Second attempt

Leading the list is former Deputy-Vice-chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs Prof Alexander Kigunzu Kahi who will be making his second attempt to head the institution which is reeling in massive debt of more than Sh6 billion.

Prof Kahi who made his first attempt in 2015 will be the first to appear before the PSC panellists during the competitive recruitment exercise.

Prof Peninah Aloo Obudho and Prof Prisca Tuitoek are also seeking to be in charge of the institution which was founded as a Farm School in 1939 by Lord Maurice Egerton of Tatton, a British national who settled in Kenya in the 1920s.

Prof. Prisca Tuitoek and Prof Benedict Mwavu. Photo credit: Pool

Prof Obudho is the current deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Academic, Research and Students Affairs at Karatina University while Prof Tuitoek is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic and Student's Affairs at the Murang'a University of Technology. She is a former director in charge of the Directorate of Quality Assurance at Egerton University.

Another member of the Egerton University Academic staff on the list is Prof Bockline Omedo Bebe, a Professor of Livestock Production Systems and the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor - Division of Research and Extension.

Most cited authors

Prof Bebe is listed among the top 500 most cited authors in Africa while Prof Benedict Mwavu Mutua, a Professor of Water Resources, Hydraulics and Environmental Engineering at Kibabii University started his academic journey in 1987 at Egerton University.

The Acting Vice-chancellor Prof Isaac Ongubo Kibwage who is also the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Planning and Development has been warming the hot seat for the past seven months and is seeking to be confirmed for the top job.

Prof Douglas Shitanda who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Planning and Finance at Machakos University completes the list of top seven candidates seeking a five-year contract for the top job.

Those who did not make the interview cut included Prof Joseph Sarima Chacha, Dr Teddy Njoroge Kamau, Prof Maurice Nyamanga Amutabi, Prof Danson Kimeu Musyoki and Prof Stanley Egara Kabaji.