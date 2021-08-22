Seven to face panel for Egerton VC job from Tuesday

Isaac Kibwage, Alexander Kahi, Peninah Obudho, Bockline Bebe.

From left: Professors Isaac Kibwage, Alexander Kahi, Peninah Obudho and Bockline Bebe.  They are among the seven candidates to be interviewed for the Egerton University VC job.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The Public Service Commission will on Tuesday start interviewing candidates for Egerton University Vice-chancellor's job.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.