Nyeri Good Shepherd Academy candidates top Mt Kenya region

Schools in Mt Kenya registered good performance in this year’s KCPE exam whose results were released yesterday.

Larry Gikonyo of Nyeri Good Shepherd Academy was the best pupil in the county with 425 marks, results compiled by the Daily Nation show.

The aspiring software engineer attributed his success to self-drive and determination.

Claire Wanjiru, the top girl in Nyeri with 424 marks, said she dreams of being an architect. Wanjiru, from Good Shepherd Academy too, said she enjoys drawing houses.

Nyeri Good Shepherd headteacher, Peter Mwangi, said the school improved on performance, with 19 children scoring 400 marks above. Seventeen pupils were in that category last year.

Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School’s Esther Muthoni scored 419 marks.

Three South Sudanese relatives at Ndima Kanini Academy in Karatina performed well. Michael Garang, Kwek Chol and Ahew Manyok scored 408, 405 and 402 marks respectively. They were among the 12 pupils at Ndima Kanini who scored 400 marks and above.

“I want to be a brain surgeon and return to my country where my services will be needed. I was supported by the school management, my parents, teachers and fellow pupils,” Garang said.

Three schools still dominate the top positions in Meru County.

Amwamba Primary, Kathigiri Primary and Freds’ Academy produced good results.

Amwamba’s top pupil, Lindell Mwende, had 427 marks.

Headteacher Silas Kithinji said 10 candidates had more than 400 marks.

Fred’s Academy’s Sasha Wanjiru and Muriuki Kinoti scored 426 marks. The school had a mean of 407.

Six pupils of St Moses Primary in Laikipia, a public school, scored 400 marks and above.

In Murang’a, Emmanuel Academy had a mean of 395.4.

Kamau Anne Wangui from Vidhu Ramji Primary School was among the top pupils in the county, scoring 422 marks.

Of the 151 pupils at Emmanuel Academy, 45 had 400 marks and above.

In Tharaka-Nithi, Mochoge Kwamboka Sasha from Mwimbi Primary School had 421 marks while Faith Gatwiri Kaunda of Chogoria Complex Primary scored 420.

Joy Murugi of Chogoria Girls Boarding and Collins Muthomi Njiru from Chogoria Boys Boarding tied with 419 marks while Muturia Jarson from Chogoria Boys Boarding had 418.

Muchiri Faith Wairimu and Mbae Nyawira Martha from Mwimbi Boarding Primary School scored 416 while Mugendi Chris Karani from Mururi Boarding Primary School managed 411.

Mwimbi Boarding Primary deputy head Lennic Mugambi said more than 30 pupils scored 400 marks and above.

Private schools in Kirinyaga topped the table. Kerugoya Municipality Boarding Primary School had one of the best candidates, Mwaniki Baraka Mumo, who scored 424 marks.



