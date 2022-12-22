Kisumu, Kisii candidates top in Nyanza

Public Schools in Nyanza dominated the list of top performers in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

While private schools produced the top two candidates with 429 marks, public institutions made a good showing compared to last year.

Keith Nimrod Otieno of Golden Elites School in Kisumu and Wayne Moseti Nyaberi from Imperial Primary in neighbouring Kisii topped the region.

The pair was closely followed by Immanuel James Odhiambo of Rongo Success Academy, Migori, who had 427 marks.

Benny Victor from Ober Boys Primary in Homa Bay led public school candidates with 424 marks.

Carl Baraka of Xaverian Primary in Kisumu, Lameck Maina Makori (Kari DEB), Derek Prince Odhiambo (Grace Academy, Kisumu) and Oira Jimmy of Itibo Boys scored 423 marks.

Other top performers were Raynell Chepkemoi of Victoria Primary (422), Damaris June Mbuya from Excel Elementary (422), Brian Osike Finas (Maxwel Academy), Nigel Ciqala (Hekima) Fred Williams Ouma (Furaha Academy, Muhoroni) all had 421marks.

Top performing girls include Joy Alicia (Golden Elites), Rehema Leila (Janairo Junior) and Darine Fletcher (St Paul’s Catholic Education Centre) with 416 marks.

Wema Academy had a mean of 375.5, a huge improvement according to school director Elijah Ogutu.

Overall, Kisumu produced the highest number of top candidates at seven, Kisii (six) Homa Bay (five) while Siaya had two.

Ober Primary School in Rachuonyo had 18 candidates with 400 marks and above.

The school recorded a mean score of 360.27. Ober has for several years been a top performer in national examinations.

Other top performers are Janairo Junior Academy in Rangwe with a mean of 385.1 and Echoes of Mercy Christian (388.6).

Homa Bay Children’s Academy had a mean of 361.97.

At Gendia primary school in Rachuonyo North, the top candidate – Sheryl Shirly Onyango – had 383 marks. The school had a mean of 301.03.

Gendia head Philip Aduda attributed the performance to hard work and dedication.

He said cooperation between students, parents and teachers worked.

“Our learners were dedicated to their work,” Mr Aduda said.

Echoes of Mercy Christian School director Moses Odhiambo said teachers and parents worked jointly to ensure the children posted good results.

“We thank God for everything,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Kemba Academy in Ndhiwa had a mean of 345.5. The best student, Charity Mandela, had 406 marks.

Kemba head, Marcel Otieno, thanked parents for their cooperation.

Eronge Adventist Primary (Nyamira), Kari DEB (Kisii), St Andrew Kaggwa Nyansiongo (Nyamira) and Itibo Boys Primary (Kisii) are among the public schools that posted good results.

Lamech Maina Makori of Kari DEB had 423 marks. He wants to be a doctor.

“I would like to join Alliance High School,” Makori said.

Eronge Adventist produced the best pupil in Nyamira with 418 marks. At St Andrew Kaggwa Nyansiongo, Mwasi Kwamboka Mellen and Nyarusa Kemunto Idah scored 415 marks.



