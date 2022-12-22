Public school produces South Rift’s best results

Moi Primary School, a public school in Nakuru City, emerged the top-performing school in the region with over 20 pupils scoring 400 marks and above in the 2022 KCPE released yesterday.

In an exam that was dominated by candidates from private schools in the region, the performance of Moi Primary School comes as a big relief to the school, which has been struggling with lack of infrastructural facilities.

The school, which has been giving private schools in the South Rift region a good run for their money despite the many challenges including congestion, saw Blessed Wanjiku Sweeny emerge the top candidate with 420 marks.

The school had one of the highest number of candidates in KCPE in Nakuru City with 398 pupils sitting for the exams.

“This is one of our greatest achievement in the national examination in recent years. I attribute the success to group work, especially for the weak pupils and the collaboration of our hard-working teachers and parents,” said the head teacher Carolyne Chebbe.

Gigil Hills Academy produced the top candidate in the region with Tom Mathenge Muriithi scoring 428 marks to emerge the best boy in the South Rift Valley.

Lenny Ngome of St Peter’s Elite school in Gilgil got 426 marks with at least 15 candidates scoring 400 marks and above.

This was an improvement from last year’s 14 candidates.

Moi Primary School Kabarak produced 79 candidates with over 400 marks. The top candidate, Jesere Berakah Toigat, managed 425 marks followed by Victor Lemusi with 424 marks.

Radiance Academy in Nakuru had 11 candidates scoring over 400 marks, which was an improvement from last year’s eight candidates. The top candidate, Neema Solange, scored 416 marks.

10 candidates out of a total 216 at Roots academy had more than 400 marks. The top student, Leon Maina, had 420 marks.

Kagaki School had 24 candidates scoring above 400 marks with the top pupil, Tiffany Cherop, scoring 418.

Nigel Ngila from the Naivasha-based Little Friends Junior Academy emerged the best in the institution with 423 marks. He was followed by Ann Nyambura with 419 marks, with Nice Wambui getting 415 marks.

Others who scored over 400 marks included, Wilson Maina who got 413 and Michael Patrick with 412.

Ngila was over the moon, saying his main aim had been to get over 420 marks, saying his dream had come to pass.

“I thank God because he has answered my prayers... I hope to join the school of my choice,” he said.

Nice Wambui, who got 415 marks, echoed similar sentiments, thanking the teachers for motivating her to work hard.

The school’s director, Francis Gichuki, attributed the good performance to hard work, determination and focus among the candidates and the teaching fraternity.

“The results are impressive but did not come on a silver platter. Am very proud of our performance,” he said.

Their rivals, Highpeak Junior Academy, also posted good grades with their highest performer being Clement Kanja who scored 424 marks.

He was followed by Lucy Wanjiru who got 421 marks, Pinkett Jada came in third with 419 marks.

Alvan Munene got 414, with Gloriah Tamara getting 413 marks.

The school’s director, David Mwangi, was a proud man, saying the school had maintained its tradition of posting good results.

“It is another year that we are celebrating exemplary performance. It boils down to hard work by the entire teaching fraternity,” he said.

Longonot School’s Israel Mwega also made it to the 400 marks bracket, scoring 401 marks.

Other public schools that excelled in the region include Crater Academy whose top performers were Eslie Lyn, Elsie Wangare and Demabior Karuku Macharia who scored 408 and 407 marks.

Other top performing schools included Lakewood Emerald School in Kajiado County, Chemitan Academy in Litein, Bomet County, DEB Maralal in Samburu, Harmony School in Narok and Ndanai Township Primary School in Bomet County among others.

At Lakewood Emerald Schools in Kitengela, all except five pupils garnered more than 400 marks, with the last pupil still getting 390 marks.

The School Director Samuel Kimamo attributed the success to hard work.

“Everyone puts in a lot of effort here. Success belongs to all of us and together, we work hard to achieve it,” Mr Kimamo said.

In Samburu, ACK School in Maralal surprised many after beating seasoned academic giants in the area.

The school, which registered 19 candidates, had the leading pupil scoring 416 marks, and the second getting 415 marks out of possible 500. School head teacher Peter Omondi attributed the success to hard work, prayers and determination.

"We have done really well and we thank God for lifting us from the ground to the top. We believe that in the coming years, we will be able to produce a top student nationally,” said Mr Omondi.

He revealed that the school managed to school a mean score of 366.6 marks with the last pupil getting 354 marks out of a possible 500.

"This is an achievement and we are aiming higher," he added.

Maralal DEB Primary School produced third best pupil in the county. Shanice Muriu scored 412 marks out of a possible 500 to take position three across the county in a male-dominated list of top pupils. The school also produced two other pupils who managed to score 400 marks and above. School head Boniface Lonyait said the success is a reflection of hard work and determination.

"We worked really hard and I just want to thank parents and other stakeholders," Mr Lonyait told the Nation.

Lenny Njoroge from St Paul's Primary School in Maralal beat the odds to score 402 marks and was among top candidates in the county.

In Bomet, little known Ndanai Township Primary School improved in performance, with Isaac Kiptoo Ngeno who garnered 426 marks placing his school in the map.

In Nyandarua, it was double celebration for John Ndirangu from Ndaragua, who scored 403 marks from Vidhu Ramji Primary School in Murang'a.

John arrived home from an initiation ceremony at Nyeri, and got the good news barely before he was welcomed home.

"I thank God, my teachers and relatives who have been very supportive. The good results are collective responsibility by my teachers, relatives, hardwork and trusting in God. My dream is to join Kagumo High School in Nyeri, I pray they consider and admit me at their school. I thank all those who prayed and supported me" said John.

He aspires to be a surgeon in life.

Ann Wamuyu, auntie to John said the family was happy and proud of their son.

"He remained focused, working harder obidient at home and school and prayerful. We thank God for the good results," said the auntie.





- Reported by Stella Cherono Francis Mureithi, Macharia Mwangi, Waikwa Maina, Geoffrey Ondieki, Joseph Openda, Vitalis Kimutai, Steve Njuguna, Robert Kiplagat and Purity Kinuthi