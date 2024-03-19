KU suspends classes for 3 days to honour 11 students killed in crash

Kenyatta University has suspended classes for three days from Wednesday in honour of 11 students who died in a road accident in Maungu along Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Monday.

In an internal memo signed by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof Waceke Wanjohi, the administration announced the suspension of all classes for a period of three days from Wednesday, March 20, 2024, as the community comes to terms with the loss of its members.

The memo informed the university community of the devastating accident that occurred on March 18, 2024.

"Following this unprecedented tragedy, the University management has decided to suspend all classes for three (3) days from Wednesday 20 March 2024 to allow us to mourn our beloved students," said the VC.

Sustained serious injuries

In addition to the 11 students who lost their lives, a similar number sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Avenue Hospital, Parklands, for urgent medical attention.

Sixteen others with minor injuries were transported to the same hospital for treatment.

“It is with profound sorrow and sadness that I inform the University community of the tragic road accident involving our students from the Department of Health Management and Informatics in the School of Health Sciences yesterday 18th March 2024 in which we lost eleven (11) students,” she added.

“Eleven (11) students were also critically injured and are being airlifted to Avenue Hospital, Parklands: and another sixteen (16) with minor injuries are being transported to the same Hospital. Arrangements are also being made to transport the remains of the eleven (11) students to Kenyatta University Funeral Home along Thika Super Highway.”

Arrangements are also being made to transport the remains of the eleven (11) students to the Kenyatta University Funeral Home along the Thika Super Highway.

Academic trip

"The bus was carrying students on an academic trip from Nairobi to Mombasa when the accident occurred.

Kenyatta University (KU) Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina visited the injured students in hospital on Tuesday morning.

A statement from Prof Wainaina said the university had dispatched a team from the Nairobi and Mombasa campuses to the scene of the accident to assess the situation, assist the survivors and provide an accurate report.