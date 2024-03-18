11 Kenyatta University students perish in Voi road accident

11 Kenyatta University students have died and 46 others injured in a collision between their bus and a truck at Maungu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to police, the university bus travelling towards Mombasa was overtaking a fleet of vehicles and, due to heavy rain, the bus skidded to the right of the road and an oncoming truck avoided a head-on collision and rammed into the left side of the bus.

Those injured are currently receiving treatment at the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.

Voi sub-county police commander Ibrahim Dafala has confirmed the accident.

The total number of passengers in the university bus was 58. 55 students, one lab technician and two drivers.

11 were fatally injured as 10 died on the spot while one died on arrival at the hospital. Another 42 are seriously injured, while 4 are slightly injured, according to the latest police report.

Injured students are being attended to at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi after their bus and a truck collided at Maungu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Monday, March 18. Photo credit: Lucy Kanyika| Nation