5 people killed, 18 injured after matatu collides with tractor in Bomet

Five people have died and 18 others injured after a matatu collided with a tractor at Salaek village on Bomet-Kiptagich road on Monday March 18. Confirming the incident Bomet Central police chief Musa Imamai said casualties were taken to Tenwek Hospital.

"It happened that the driver was driving his motor vehicle from Olenguruone heading towards Bomet general direction and on reaching at location of the accident the driver of the matatu failed to keep to his proper lane and rammed on the tractor. Five unknown people confirmed dead and 18 in serious condition and admitted at Tenwek mission hospital. Vehicle and tractor to be towed to Bomet police station for further police action," read the police report.