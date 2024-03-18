5 people killed, 18 injured after matatu collides with tractor in Bomet

Matatu that was involved in an accident with tractor is towed away  at Salaek area in Bomet county on March 18, 2024 where five passengers died and 18 were hospitalised.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai| Nation

Five people have died and 18 others injured after a matatu collided with a tractor at Salaek village on Bomet-Kiptagich road on Monday March 18. Confirming the incident Bomet Central police chief Musa Imamai said casualties were taken to Tenwek Hospital.

The accident between a matatu and a tractor that occured at Salaek near Mugango in Bomet county on March 18, 2024 where five passengers died and 18 hospitalized.

Photo credit: VITALIS KIMUTAI| Nation

"It happened that the driver was driving his motor vehicle from Olenguruone  heading towards Bomet general direction and on reaching at  location of the accident the driver of the matatu  failed to keep to his proper lane and rammed on the tractor. Five unknown people confirmed dead and 18 in  serious condition and admitted at Tenwek mission hospital. Vehicle and tractor to be towed to Bomet police station for further police action," read the police report.

A tractor that was involved in an accident with a matatu at Salaek near Mugango in Bomet county on March 18, 2024 where 5 passengers died and 18 hospitalized. Here, the tractor is at the scene of the accident.

Photo credit: VITALIS KIMUTAI| Nation


More follows.

