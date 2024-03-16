Student, teacher die after Kapsabet High School bus lands in steep slope in Baringo

Two people have been confirmed dead, several learners of Kapsabet Boys High School sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident along the Kabarnet-Marigat road.

Confirming the incident, Baringo County Commissioner Stephen Kutwa said those dead were a learner and a teacher.

The form two learners and their teacher who were aboard four buses, he said, were on a Geographical trip to Lake Bogoria in Baringo South.

The ill-fated bus had 63 people on board, 61 learners, one teacher and the driver.

The driver lost control at the winding road at Patkawanin, hit a guard rail and it rolled several times down the slope before landing in a ditch.

" The accident happened at around 1pm. The bus was at full capacity of 63 people, among them one teacher and the.

Unfortunately, one teacher and a learner who were trapped in the wreckage lost their lives while a number of learners sustained injuries and are being treated at the Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet and Marigat sub-County hospital respectfully," said Mr Kutwa.

"We have had a challenge in retrieving the wreckage because it rolled down the slope. We have mobilised a team of the Kenya Red Cross and health workers and are attending to the injured learners at the facilities, " added the county commissioner.

The area where the accident happened is a winding road with no road signages and a black spot where many accidents have been reported.

Marigat MCA Nixon Lemlem raised concerns that several lives have been lost in the same spot and there is a need to put road signage, especially for new motorists who are not familiar with the road.

"This is a black spot and a sharp, hilly corner that has always been problematic to road users.

"We appeal for road signages to be erected in this winding road because we have lost several lives in this same spot over the years," said MCA Lemlem

When the Nation toured the accident scene, sports track suits, shoes, bags, and books were strewn all over the place.

Several pieces of the wreckage were also strewn at the scene.