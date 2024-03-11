A licence to kill: Lawless boda boda riders put NTSA on the spot

An overloaded bodaboda.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • They speed aggressively in the wrong lane, disregard traffic lights and cross footpaths in full view of traffic police.
  • Boda bodas carrying excessive numbers of passengers and huge loads, endangering themselves and other road users, are a common sight.
  • The killer boda bodas have grown exponentially over the past two decades, taking a huge share of Kenya’s informal sector economy and employing hundreds of thousands of youths.

