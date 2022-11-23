Family seeks justice in road crash death of bodaboda operator

At 6am on April 10, bodaboda operator Philip Maina, 34, was eager to begin his day. He rode to a Rubis fuel station on Airport North Road in Embakasi, Nairobi, to refill his tank. The family needed something to eat in the evening and his two children needed school fees.

A few minutes before he arrived at the station, his trail of thoughts was cut when a car hit him from behind, leading to his death.

His brother, Moses Maina, said the rider was thrown into the air and landed on the vehicle’s windscreen. He then fell on the roadside and hit a tree.

“The vehicle continued moving, dragging the motorcycle with it for a couple of metres before it finally came to a stop. The motorcyclist broke his legs and hands. We collected his body and loaded it onto the police vehicle,” said an eyewitness introduced to the Nation by Moses.

He added that an army officer arrived in a white jeep, put the driver and two occupants in his vehicle and drove away.

“The occupants of the vehicle were army officers. The driver was male, carrying three women. No one was injured in the vehicle,” said the eyewitness.

“I glanced at the phone of the lady who was left behind, and saw that she had taken pictures with President Uhuru Kenyatta, in an army uniform.

“The vehicle that was involved in the accident looked new but had an old number plate. The lady was eventually released by a traffic police officer. Why did they allow her to leave? She was the only one at the scene of the crime.”

Moses said it seemed as though the occupants of the vehicle did not realise that they had hit a person, because they made no attempt to walk back to check on the rider.

“Being a Sunday, the road was less busy. The eyewitness was a driver who only saw what was happening because he was on the opposite side of the road, waiting for passengers to board his vehicle,” said Moses.

Before arriving at the scene, Moses recalled being informed by his eldest brother, Gadson Maina, that he had received a call from their dead brother’s phone informing him that the owner of the phone had been hit and killed.

“Gadson informed me, but we were afraid to tell our mother. We called our mother’s sister, who called another sister, who then called our neighbours and broke the news,” Moses said.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found a crowd of people. The police arrived soon after, loaded the body into their vehicle and towed the jeep to the station.

“They eventually dispatched the body to Nairobi City Mortuary. The next day, we went to the station and were told to conduct a postmortem and bury our brother before we start the case.”

A police report seen by the Nation says the “deceased who was aged 34 years was involved in a fatal road traffic accident along North Airport Road. He was riding a motorcycle and was knocked down by a motor vehicle registration number KBW511Z. Postmortem results showed that the deceased died due to head injuries”.

Moses said his parents want Gadson to follow up on the case. “They just want closure and justice for my brother, who left behind an unemployed widow and two school-going children,” he said.

“We had to split the money raised for burial to pay the children’s school fees. Besides, we have never received a call from those who killed him to find out whether he was buried or not or to just check on our overall wellbeing.

“We have also learned that the vehicle was released after a couple of days and taken to a garage for repair.”

But lawyer Wachira Mahugu, who is representing the widow, explained that he could not confirm the claim, adding that in such cases the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) was supposed to inspect the vehicle to ascertain whether it was defective.

“If the vehicle is found to have been defective, that will be among the particulars of the charge sheet. It will mean negligence, and the owner and driver will be charged for driving a defective motor vehicle and causing death by dangerous driving,” Mr Wachira said.

He said that the fact that the motorcyclist was hit from behind resulting in death means that the driver of the motor vehicle is 100 per cent liable. Yet four months later, no action has been taken, and the driver has not been charged.

“We got the abstract as evidence that there was an accident. According to the information we received from the wife and brother of the deceased, the driver was a military man,” Mr Wachira said.

“But as per the documents we have, we do not know. The abstract only mentioned the driver of the motor vehicle. They didn’t mention the occupation of the driver.”

The rights of the family, he said, have also been violated, not just through the loss of life but the delay in getting the family justice.

“That the rider’s life was cut short through an accident is a violation of his right to life,” he said.

“The life of the breadwinner being cut short abruptly changed the course of the lives of the wife and children, and the fact that the deceased was supporting the family and no action is being taken is a violation of their rights.

“If a person has caused the death of a person on whom you were relying for support, a right has been violated. The children are now not guaranteed basic rights such as education and housing.”

He explained that no lawsuit has been filed against the owner and driver of the vehicle, pending a court issuing limited letters of administration to the deceased man’s representatives, which will allow them to act on his behalf and manage his property.

He said the rider’s licence was valid. A search of motor vehicle records showed that as of the date of the accident, the name of the registered owner of the vehicle differs from that of the driver as shown in the police abstract. Both, he said, will have to appear as defendants.

“Recoverable claims include money spent during the funeral and burial and compensation for loss of dependency, because the support the children were getting from their father has been cut short,” he said.

“The pain and suffering undergone by the accident victim up to the time of death must also be compensated, as well as loss of expectation of life because a life has been cut short.

“The parents can also claim. This was their child and they could be getting support from him, though not automatic like the wife and kids are entitled to.

“Once in a while, they would get support from their child, and they will be considered by extension because the death of their child means they can no longer get it.”

Gadson remembers his brother as a good person who was planning to build their mother a house.

Asked about the progress of the case, Embakasi Police Division Commander (OCPD) Moses Makau confirmed that the driver of the vehicle had not been charged and that the vehicle had been released after an inspection by the NTSA.

“There are loose ends as regards eyewitnesses that need to be tied. We will look for eyewitnesses to strengthen the case, but if we don’t find them, the case will proceed with the evidence we have. We will take the driver to court beginning the week of August 8, 2022,” Commander Makau said.

The Nation established that the occupants of the vehicle had not recorded statements with the police. There were also questions yet to be answered regarding the direction the motorcyclist was heading.

Investigators were also yet to establish whether the rider was hit as the two were heading in the same direction or whether the rider was hit while making a U-turn at the accident scene.

The driver was released on bond in May, a month after the accident. The damaged motorcycle was eventually released to the family.

Asked whether the driver was drunk and is a military officer, Commander Makau said he did not know as the driver recorded a statement in his individual capacity. But he said the driver would be charged for causing an accident.

While the rapid growth of the bodaboda business has revolutionised Kenya’s transport sector, it has also been blamed for injuries and fatalities in road accidents.

Data from the NTSA shows that 608 motorcyclists perished on roads between January and June, compared with 569 who died in the same period in 2021. A total of 2,211 people died in the first six months of this year, compared with 1,988 in the same period in 2021.