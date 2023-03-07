Rogues giving boda boda a bad name

Since the government zero-rated import duty on motorcycles, popularly known as boda boda, there has been a sharp increase in their number on our roads.

So far, the sub-sector has created more than 700,000 jobs and over 200,000 repair and accessory shops. While this has created jobs for many youths, road crashes mostly involve riders.

While this is a positive development, it must also be pointed out that the boda boda industry has also come with manifold challenges.

Over the years, a culture of violence and law-breaking by some of the riders has begun to rear its ugly head and, unless this is nipped in the bud, more innocent motorists and travellers could find themselves at the receiving end.

It’s good for stakeholders in any industry to have unity of purpose as long as they do not break the law. However, what I witnessed recently sent a cold shiver down my spine.

A lorry driver had a slight mishap with a boda boda rider at a road junction. Immediately, the riders raised the alarm and alerted their colleagues, some of who did not even know what had transpired and began screaming and blaring horns as they pursued the lorry.

They managed to stop the driver and descended on him with blows and kicks as they bayed for his blood. By the time traffic police officers arrived at the scene, the lorry driver had been badly injured.

This is the lawlessness witnessed daily on our roads. I must aver that no country governed by the rule of law can allow a bunch of criminals masquerading as transporters to get a foothold on our roads and highways.

Motorists narrate harrowing tales of harassment by some of the rogue boda bodas. Some have had their vehicles destroyed in the orgies of misplaced rage.

There are adequate laws that stipulate how traffic offences should be addressed and the punishment to be meted out. Secondly, boda boda saccos must keep a meticulous record of their members so that those who break the law can be easily identified and punished for it.