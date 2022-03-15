Ruto: Boda boda are victims of rogue state

UDA William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. He will on March 15, 2022 walk into the Kasarani Stadium to secure the endorsement of UDA for his presidential candidature.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Mercy Simiyu

Deputy President William Ruto has said that the recent crackdown of the boda boda sector was a result of a weaponised state that does not respect its citizens.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.