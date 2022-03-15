DP Ruto: Uhuru's second term is a waste

Deputy President William Ruto takes an oath to accept his endorsement as the presidential candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at the party's National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group
By  Ndubi Moturi Mercy Chelangat  &  Justus Ochieng'

Deputy President William Ruto has castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta's second term as a waste, adding that the party lost its focus after the 2017 elections.

