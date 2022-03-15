Confusion as media locked out of Ruto big event

There was a confusion at the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Kasarani Indoor Arena after the media was barred from covering the delegates resolutions.

Immediately after the arrival of the Deputy President William Ruto, the media was whisked away by the security team at the event.

According to digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, delegates at the conference were expected to have a formal session to pass the resolutions.

“This was a very formal process and we request the media to be out of the room for one hour. We request the media to give us space to deliberate on the issues,” Mr. Itumbi said.

During the private session, delegates at the conference passed a number of resolutions including the endorsement of Deputy President William Ruto to fly the party's ticket in the upcoming August polls.

After the resolution session, the media was allowed into the indoor arena to continue with the overage.