Ruto’s big moment as UDA to unveil him as its candidate

UDA William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. He will on March 15, 2022 walk into the Kasarani Stadium to secure the endorsement of UDA for his presidential candidature.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto today (Tuesday) walks into the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, to secure the endorsement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for his presidential candidature and get its guidance on forging coalitions with partners.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.