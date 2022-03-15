DP Ruto arrives at Kasarani for his big day

Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, to secure the endorsement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for his presidential candidature and get its guidance on forging coalitions with partners.

DP Wlliam Ruto’s big moment as UDA to unveil him as its candidate

Delegates drawn from different parts of the country started streaming into the Kasarani Indoor Arena where UDA is holding its National Delegates Conference (NDC).

At around 9am in the morning some of the delegates donning yellow attires were being screened at the main entrance gate..

Before getting into the indoor arena, the delegates are usually verified by producing an invitation message to the event.

Some of the leaders at the NDC include Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Margret Wanjiru, nominated senator Millicent Omanga, Nakuru senator Susan Kihika, Kimilili MP Didimus Barasa, former Kakaega senator Bonny Khalwale among others. Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi I Nation Media Group

Some business people were also reaping from the big day as they displayed their merchandise on the pathways leading to the event.