DP Ruto arrives at Kasarani for his big day
Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, to secure the endorsement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for his presidential candidature and get its guidance on forging coalitions with partners.
Delegates drawn from different parts of the country started streaming into the Kasarani Indoor Arena where UDA is holding its National Delegates Conference (NDC).
At around 9am in the morning some of the delegates donning yellow attires were being screened at the main entrance gate..
Before getting into the indoor arena, the delegates are usually verified by producing an invitation message to the event.
Some business people were also reaping from the big day as they displayed their merchandise on the pathways leading to the event.
Some of the leaders include Margret Wanjiru, Millicent Omanga, Susan Kihika, Didimus Barasa, Bonny Khalwale among others.