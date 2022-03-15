DP Ruto arrives at Kasarani for his big day

The podium at Kasarani Indoor Arena where UDA is holding its National Delegates Conference (NDC).

Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi I Nation Media Group I

By  Ndubi Moturi

Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, to secure the endorsement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for his presidential candidature and get its guidance on forging coalitions with partners.

