Raila running mate position not a must, Jubilee now says

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe. He has thrown a spanner in the works after declaring that the post of Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate is not reserved for Mt Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe has thrown a spanner in the works after declaring that the post of Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate is not reserved for Mt Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.