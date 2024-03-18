Let’s break homicide cycle

A homicide occurs when one individual intentionally kills another on purpose or accidentally. The rise in homicide cases in the last couple of months is worrying. In January, a woman’s body was discovered in a dustbin in Roysambu, Nairobi. Also in January, a woman was brutally murdered in a South B short rental apartment.

In Siaya, a man murdered his wife due to alleged infidelity. In Tharaka-Nithi, a blogger from Meru was found dead. In Machakos, a female student at Machakos University was killed inside her boyfriend’s house.

In the latest incident, a woman is fighting for her life at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa after she was allegedly stabbed severally by her estranged boyfriend.

Although a few of the cases involve elderly people, the high number of incidents reported among young adults is quite worrying.

Some of the major causes include socioeconomic inequalities that cause despair and raise the risk of engaging in criminal activity. Young people who grow up in high-crime and violent surroundings may become less sensitive to aggressive conduct and become more prone to use violence themselves.

Drug and substance abuse also impedes judgment and leads to aggressive behaviour.

The existence of cults is also a contributing factor, where people, especially the youth, are lured to join cults with a promise of leading wealthy lifestyles.

Looking at what is happening right now, one would be mistaken to think Kenya is a horror movie theatre. When did our social fabric erode to a point where taking another person’s life seems normal? Where is this phenomenon emanating from? Where are the voices of our political and religious leaders? For how long are we going to wait before we take decisive action to avert these untimely deaths amongst out young people?

If we are to fight and win the war against homicide, we need concerted efforts from parents, schools, religious institutions and the general public.



