Misconception blurs issue of male fertility

Childbearing and raising of children are tremendously important events in one’s life. They are intensely tied to the ultimate goals of wholeness, contentment and family integration as they render human existence completeness and ensure continuity of life.

There is a longstanding misconception that infertility is a woman’s ‘problem’. But it is an issue for both genders equally. It is a global health issue affecting men who want to sire children but cannot.

Studies show male infertility could be a contributing factor for up to half of these cases. In this patriarchal society, infertility in a man is a condition many do not like to discuss openly due to the related stigma. In most social set-ups, the woman is blamed when a couple encounters a challenge in childbearing. Men are thought to be potent always.

The problems linked to male infertility include low sperm count, low sperm motility, low testosterone and abnormal sperm (where they have an unusual shape, making it harder to move and fertilise an egg). Others include the urethral opening under the penis instead of tip, cystic fibrosis and diseases like anaemia, diabetes and thyroid disease.

Medications such as Sulfasalazine, anabolic, chemotherapy, narcotics, excess alcohol consumption, obesity and stress can also significantly lower a man’s sperm count and motility. Diseases of the chromosomes, such as Klinefelter syndrome, tight clothes, frequent usage of hot baths and saunas, holding computers or heating pads on or close to the testes and other instances of high heat exposure to the testicles can lead to infertility.

Male infertility can be ruled out through analysis of the sperm, where the procedure looks for a low sperm count and poor sperm motility. A blood test can measure the levels of the thyroid and other hormones and an ultrasound of the scrotum can detect varicoceles or other issues with the testicles.

Testosterone levels

Men’s fertility can be treated by use of drugs that can increase testosterone levels and assist them to keep an erection during sexual activity or surgery to clear obstructions in the sperm canals. To uphold male fertility, patients are advised to maintain a healthy weight, follow a balanced diet, seek treatment for STIs if infected, avoid excessive workout (like in the gym) and have children early in life.

Remedial essential nutrients include omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D, garlic, peanuts, fruits, vegetables, fish, liver oils and seeds. There are adverse psychological, financial and emotional implications of infertility in men. A man should take care of himself and be patient with his sexual partner. Joining an online support group or sharing the feelings with someone who comprehends the situation can help.

Should a couple experience childlessness for whatever reason, they should seek immediate medical attention from a competent medical specialist, who would diagnose the problem and assist them with the available childbearing options.