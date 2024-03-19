Kenyatta University road crash survivors flown to Nairobi

Seven critically injured students from Monday's road accident that claimed the lives of 11 Kenyatta University students in Maungu on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway were on Tuesday airlifted to Nairobi for further medical attention.

On Tuesday, the university, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina, visited the survivors of the accident in which 42 students were seriously injured.

Currently, 34 students are still receiving treatment at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County.

The Vice-Chancellor was accompanied by university medical officers, security personnel and student leaders.

The bus was carrying 54 students on an academic trip to Malindi. Also on board were a lab technician, a student leader and two drivers.

According to a statement released by the university, some of the students have been evacuated to Nairobi for further treatment.

"At this time, we are unable to provide specific numbers and names, but we can confirm that there are multiple fatalities. The university will provide a more comprehensive report later today," read the statement signed by the Vice Chancellor.

The VC went on to say that the university had set up a help desk to provide support and any assistance needed.

One of the survivors, Felix Onyango, said the driver of the university bus was overtaking a fleet of vehicles when the accident occurred at about 7pm on Monday.

He said the bus tried to return to its lane, but an oncoming truck hit it from the side.

"We did not have any mechanical problems before the incident.

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime and his deputy Christine Kilalo also visited the survivors and announced that the county government had waived their medical bills.

The governor said despite the limited medical resources at the hospital, the county government had done its best to ensure that the survivors received the best possible care.

He said the county government was planning to build a trauma centre at the facility because of the number of accidents that occur along the highway.

"We are in talks with partners to upgrade this hospital. As you know, we often receive such accidents. The project is a priority," he said.

