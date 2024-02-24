Three Maadili Junior School pupils killed in Murang'a road accident

Three pupils from Kiambu County's Maadili Junior School have died in Murang'a County after the bus they were travelling in overturned and landed in a ditch on Saturday evening.

Thirty-five others have been admitted to Murang'a Level Five Hospital.

One pupil was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while two others died while receiving treatment, according to the Murang'a Level Five Hospital. The bus had 38 pupils and five adults at the time of the accident.

According to a National Government Administration Officers alert prepared by the Murang'a County Security Committee, the 38 pupils and five adults were on a scouting mission in Nyeri County.

The security alert stated that the accident occurred around Kawatera Bridge in Yakarengo Sub Location.

"Be advised that there has been a road accident which occurred at about 6pm involving a school bus belonging to Maadili Schools," the brief by Muranga County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha stated.

"The bus overturned seriously injuring children who had to be rescued by a multi-agency team comprising the NGAO, the National Police Service, the county government and the Teachers Service Commission," it added.

Murang'a ambulance services responded to the scene and helped evacuate the injured to hospital. Governor Irungu Kang'ata visited the facility soon after the accident.

The accident was blamed on poor road design, as it was the third in a month at the same spot.

"There is a sharp bend and there are no road signs," the report said.