At least Seven dead in Kisumu road accident

At least seven people have been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident at Nyalunya along the Kisumu-Homa Bay road.

The Wednesday evening accident occurred after a lorry that was ferrying sand collided head-on with a 14-seater passenger van.

According to an eye witness, Collins Otieno, the driver of the lorry which was heading towards Katito market lost control of the vehicle and veered towards the right side of the road crashing into the matatu which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Police at the scene of the accident where seven people died after 14-seater matatu collided with a tipper at Nyalunya area on Katito-Kendu Bay road.





“When we arrived at the scene, several lifeless bodies were lying on the ground,” said Mr Otieno, adding that the driver and two passengers who were occupying the front seat of the matatu also died on the spot.

Mr Otieno said the driver of the lorry and his turn boy escaped unhurt. The two are currently in hiding.

Eight survivors were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The seven bodies have however been moved to Pap Onditi Hospital mortuary.

Confirming the incident, Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Mr Allan Mwangi said the seven died on the spot.

“We are yet to establish the number of passengers who were travelling in the matatu,” said Mr Mwangi.



