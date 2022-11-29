KCPE exams marking to begin soon after the final paper on Wednesday

The marking of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams will begin immediately after candidates sit the last paper on Wednesday.

Exam markers have already reported to their stations, said Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan.

Teachers reported to marking centres in Nairobi on November 25.

“Examiners will be taking back the mark sheets to Nairobi today and as soon as they get there, the marking … will begin,” Dr Jwan said.

He spoke in Nakuru after overseeing the opening and distribution of exam materials at the Nakuru East deputy county commissioner’s office.

He said the tests were going on smoothly, with only a few hitches that were easily resolved.

Dr Jwan also clarified that candidates from the 67 schools in Uasin Gishu and Bungoma were sitting their exams in other schools.

He said the learners from private schools – 52 in Uasin Gishu and 15 in Bungoma – whose centre managers failed to collect examination materials were sitting the exams at other centres because their schools were shut down during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Mr Jwan warned schools against engaging in exam irregularities.

Referring to a school in Nakuru County that is under investigation for allegedly registering candidates who were deemed to be poor performers at different centres, Dr Jwan said the ministry was waiting for a report before taking appropriate action.

“We need to give learners a chance to be children. We do not want to profile them. Our officers are investigating the [case] because we consider that an irregularity,” Dr Juan said.