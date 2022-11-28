National exams kick off smoothly across the country

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations kick-off to a smooth start throughout the country.

The administration of the examinations is being monitored by top government officials who have been deployed to different parts of the country.

Class Eight candidates at Michinda Boys Primary School in Elburgon, Nakuru County ahead of Mathematics paper during day one of KCPE exams on November 28,2022. Photo credit: John Njoroge I Nation Media Group

In Nairobi County, the CEO of the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) and his Teachers Service Commission (TSC) counterpart Nancy Macharia witnessed the opening of the storage container at the Lang’ata sub-county headquarters at 6.00 am.

Kiwanjani Primary School head Sora Boru strains as he carries KPSEA and KCPE exam papers in a bag outside Isiolo town container. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu I Nation Media Group

Dr Njeng’ere and Dr Macharia appealed to teachers and security officers involved in the administration of the examinations to be vigilant.

“No one has breached the security features of the packages. Do all you can, to ensure that nothing goes wrong. Ensure that parents get returns for their investment,” Dr Macharia said.

“We haven’t received any adverse reports so far apart from issues to do with weather. If there’ll be any challenges, we’re up to the task to handle them,” Dr Njeng’ere said. He challenged the officials to ensure that the second paper is not opened ahead of the scheduled time to avoid leakage.

School managers during the opening of KCPE exam container in Kapenguria, West Pokot County on October 28,2022. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai I Nation Media Group

He added that the marking of the examinations will be fast-tracked so as to release the results on time. The marking might take slightly longer because of the two sets of examinations unlike before when KCPE would be marked on its own.

Also read: At least 124 pregnant candidates to sit national exams in Kajiado

Knec is also administering the Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (Kilea) for learners with severe disabilities who follow the stage-based curriculum. Dr Njeng’ere said that this has been done to take care of the learners who have previously been disadvantaged by the KCPE as they are unable to follow the regular curriculum.

School managers after collecting examination papers in Mandera East on November 28, 2022. A total of 7,771 Grade six pupils will sitting for KPSEA while 6,944 will be doing KCPE examinations in Mandera County. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

“Kilea which is under the competency-based curriculum will fix that,” he said.

The two CEOs later went to Madaraka Primary School to witness the opening of the examination papers before the candidates started their mathematics paper at 8.30am.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu is monitoring the exercise from Mombasa County.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Mr Nobert Komora issue KCPE and KPSEA examination papers in Meru South Sub County in Tharaka Nithi County. Photo credit: Alex Njeru I Nation Media Group

“We’ll make sure there’s no cheating of any kind in any of our schools. There are certain areas where we have an arrangement of helicopters to make sure that the exams get to the respective schools in good time,” said Mr Machogu.