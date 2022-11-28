State assures students of security in Samburu during examinations

The government has assured learners from the insecurity-stricken Samburu County of their security as they sit their KCPE and KPSEA examinations that kicked off on Monday morning.

Security was heightened at examination centres and candidates had begun the tests smoothly, said Samburu County Commissioner Henry Wafula shortly after the national tests began.

The tests started amid fears of bandit attacks in some parts of the county, especially in Pura, Longewan and Loosuk.

All departments were working in coordination to ensure the exams are completed smoothly, especially in areas affected by banditry, Mr Wafula said.

He said security agencies had curbed attacks in Samburu West with personnel from the General Service Unit (GSU), National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and other agencies.

"We have so far neutralised runaway insecurity that we witnessed the past few weeks in areas bordering Baringo. [Learners] are safe and exams are ongoing smoothly," Mr Wafula said on Monday.

He added that there were enough police officers to guard exam containers throughout the county besides beefing up security in bandit-prone areas. Examination materials will be flown to centres if that becomes necessary, he said.

"A chopper is on standby to help us airlift examination materials to designated centres should the need arise. We are determined to have this exercise run smoothly," he said.

The county and the national government are working to offer school meals during the examination. He noted that most families are reeling from the effects of prolonged droughts in the region.

"Plans are already in place and [candidates] will get some food during this examination period. We understand that there is widespread hunger in this region due to the ongoing drought crisis," he added.

Most schools started their exams at the scheduled time. Mr Wafula said measures were in place to ensure the papers reached schools on time.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) hired more security officers to protect exam materials and pupils.

About 5,411 KCPE and 6,002 KPSEA (Grade Six) candidates began their national exams in Samburu County. Some 2,794 boys are sitting the KCPE exam and 3,030 KPSEA.

A total of 2617 girls are sitting the KCPE exams and 2,972 the KPSEA. The three-day examinations officially started at 8.30am in most schools, with the first paper being mathematics.