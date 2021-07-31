Joy as needy students get help after ‘Sunday Nation’ appeal 

Grace Adhiambo

Grace Adhiambo (centre) and her mother Quinter Apondi Ouma (right) receive a dummy cheque from Jubilee Insurance's Corporate Communications Officer, Neema Mwende, at Nyalenda estate in Kisumu on July 30, 2021 after the company promised to fund the needy student's high school and university education.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Sunday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • Grace Adhiambo, who scored 361 marks, has found a sponsor in Jubilee Insurance.
  • Spotlight Publishers Edward Asitiba Associates Law Firm also offered assistance to needy students.

Their faces and stories in last week’s Sunday Nation had desperation written all over. They had excelled in KCPE exams but had slim chances of joining secondary schools.

