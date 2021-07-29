Wangamati apologises over bright girl left out of fees programme

Ms Priscilla Nyanchera with her daughter Diana Nyaboke

Ms Priscilla Nyanchera with her daughter Diana Nyaboke at Bungoma DEB Primary on July 28, 2021 where the girl, who scored 402 marks in KCPE, had gone to repeat Class Eight after failing to raise fees to join Form One. Governor Wangamati has apologised over her omission from the county scholarship programme.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has apologised over the removal of the name of a bright, needy girl from the county’s scholarship programme, saying his team was misled to believe that her family was well-to-do.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.