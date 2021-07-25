Why we might not join Form 1: Pupils locked out by fees, disease seek help

Nyambinya Stephan Kemunto

Nyambinya Stephan Kemunto who who has been admitted to Shimba Hills Secondary School in Kwale County. She says she will work hard and excel in her studies if she gets someone to sponsor her high schools education.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

They defied the tough conditions occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and aced the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination, but for various reasons — ranging from ill-health to lack of fees — they are unlikely to join their peers in Form One next week. These are just a tiny drop in the ocean of desperate pupils seeking a spot in class, and they share their experiences with the Nation in the hope that, as one puts it, “miracles will happen”.

