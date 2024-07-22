Concerns raised over wave of riots in schools 

Nine secondary schools in Meru County have been closed following a wave of student riots that has seen three dormitories burnt down and other facilities vandalised over the past week.

The riots, which started a week ago, have affected leading institutions such as Burieruri Boys’, Ntunene Girls’, Miathene Boys’, Abothuguchi Boys’ as well as Nturuba and Kiangua secondary schools.

The protests have also hit three schools in the neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County, while in Isiolo County, the board of management recently led parents in barricading a principal’s office in opposition to a new teacher posted in the institution.

Meru County Commissioner Jacob Ouma blamed the student riots partly on exam fever and vested interests from locals opposed to the transfer of headteachers.

“In the last one week, several schools have been closed after students went on the rampage. Security committees in various sub counties recommended the closure of the schools to avert further loss of property. Three dormitories were burnt down in different schools during the riots,” Mr Ouma said.

He said some of the students’ riots have been triggered by several reasons, including complaints over the quality of food.

“I want to warn and condemn individuals with vested interest to keep off our learning institutions. They create an impression that some teachers cannot be transferred and when this happens, they incite students to riot. We will not allow anyone to continue with fishy business in our schools,” the county commissioner said.

Mr Ouma said the security agencies were investigating the cases of arson and vandalism and that anyone linked to the attacks will be charged in court.

In Tharaka Nithi, County Commissioner David Gitonga held a stakeholders’ meeting last week to address the rising cases of student riots.

“We have met education and security officers to look for ways of taming the student riots after three schools were affected. We suspect that the social media is being used to incite students,” Mr Gitonga said.

Mr Kenneth Muthomi, Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) chairman in Tharaka Nithi, said there was a need to prevent the riots due to hefty losses incurred.

“We urge school heads to intensify counselling and dialogue with students to prevent the riots,” County Director of Education Bridget Wambua said.

In Isiolo, leadership wrangles turned dramatic last week after the board of management led by chairman Mohamed Boru barricaded the principal’s office door and vowed to block any attempt to install the new school head.

“We have locked the office and anyone who tries to open it will be faced with wrath. We met the TSC and agreed the new principal should not be deployed and allow the new deputy to act as the principal. However, they have gone against the agreement,” Mr Boru said.

He added, “We advised the TSC that the deputy and principal should not be all Muslim and should not be from the same tribe. But they have rejected our advice.”