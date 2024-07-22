West Pokot schools receive food aid to enhance student enrolment and retention

In the arid landscapes of West Pokot County, Kenya, a new day is dawning for thousands of schoolchildren. The air is full of hope as trucks loaded with bags of rice, beans, cooking oil and salt make their way to 58 public primary schools. This scene marks the beginning of a groundbreaking school feeding programme launched by the national government through the National Council for Nomadic Education in Kenya.

The initiative, which will benefit scores of students over the next 45 days, will distribute 2,251 bags of rice, 979 bags of beans, 245 litres of cooking oil and 98 bags of salt. It's more than just a feeding programme; it's a beacon of hope in a region where poverty often forces parents to choose between feeding their children and sending them to school.

Speaking at the flag-off of the food distribution in Kacheliba sub-county, West Pokot County Education Director Simon Wamae underlined the importance of the programme. He noted that it is expected to significantly improve educational outcomes, increase learner retention and improve the overall well-being of the county.

"With the arrival of school food consignments, parents have no reason to keep their school-going children at home since they can at least have something to eat at school," Wamae said.

"Once they receive lunch, some of the children may go up to the following day without meals. Our schools now have food, and parents are requested to bring their children back to school."

Wamae stressed that providing food to schools not only increases enrolment, but also improves access to education. He revealed that most sub-counties have already received their full food consignments, with Pokot South sub-county at about 80 per cent.

The director of education encouraged teachers to handle the food properly, ensuring that it is stored safely to prevent spoilage and avoid wastage. "Ensure you use the recommended ratios of rice, pulses, cooking oil and salt so that the food can last for 45 days," he advised.

Wamae emphasised the critical role of proper nutrition in supporting healthy growth, improving cognitive function and enhancing attention span and overall academic performance. "One of the government's priorities is to ensure quality and affordable education for all in the county through a school feeding programme. However, it is also crucial to create a supportive and conducive learning environment for our students," he said.

He warned against illegal activities such as selling food meant for school children and urged parents to ensure that young children attend school and receive quality education throughout the county. "Together, we can make a lasting impact on the future of our children and our community," said Wamae.

As well as tackling hunger, the initiative gives students the energy and concentration they need to learn effectively. "When children receive adequate nutrition, they are more likely to attend school regularly and stay engaged in their studies, reducing absenteeism and dropout rates," said Wamae.

All 676 schools in West Pokot County are covered by the school feeding programme.

Wamae noted that the main challenge these schools face is coordinating the programme with school enrolment data in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), an online platform for managing education data.

He encouraged teachers to ensure that all learners are registered in NEMIS to benefit from the programme.

The West Pokot County Director of Children's Services, Philip Wapopa, expressed his satisfaction with the government's decision to release food for the school feeding programme. He stressed the importance of the programme, especially in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties such as Pokot, where the community relies heavily on pastoralism.

Also read: School feeding programme is essential

Wapopa highlighted the negative impact of food scarcity on school enrolment, attendance, and retention rates. "The Department of Children Services has completed assessments of schools affected by the long rains and drought in the Sigor area, Pokot Central Sub-county, and parts of the Kipkomo Sub-county. The assessments revealed that consistent food provision in schools significantly increased enrolment, attendance, and retention rates in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres managed by the county government," he said.

He noted that in assessing the impact of the long rains and drought, fluctuations in enrolment and attendance at primary and junior secondary levels were noticeable due to various factors, including food availability. "When food ratios decreased, the number of learners attending school also dropped significantly," he said.