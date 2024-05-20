Integrity • How Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi was able to escape impeachment by the 11-member select committee of the National Assembly over the fertiliser scandal, Fred Njuki says he can’t understand. “How did they clear him, in the first place? The provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution, on leadership integrity, have been trashed.” His contact is [email protected].

Hunger • The school feeding programme is essential, especially in arid and semi-arid regions, remarks Dan Paul Musembi. “For many people in these remote places, the greatest motivation for going to school is being able to get a plateful of food served. They are going to experience the real definition of hunger. Take that away and the flame of hope dies!” His contact is [email protected].

Populism • Top government officials should stop playing to the gallery by issuing directives in “knee-jerk reactions that they hardly enforce”, says Carey Yiembe. He singles out Interior CS Kithure Kindiki over passport application processing delays and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen’s reported ban on certain types of motor vehicles. His contact is [email protected].

Poor service • When he recently walked into Safaricom’s Nakuru Town office recently, Dickson K. expected the exemplary service that it has been known for, but he was quite disappointed. “There seems to be a problem in this Nakuru office. I’ve been requesting for a new internet service for weeks but nobody ever responds. Can somebody, please, help?” His contact is [email protected].

Road safety • Public transport vehicles should have alternative emergency exits fitted for use should the doors jam and fail to open following a crash, suggests Moses Kariri. “Matatus ,especially the 14/18-seater vehicles, have no such facility. The key mandate of the NTSA is to safeguard travellers and motorists but they seem to have slackened on this one.” His contact is [email protected].