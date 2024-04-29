CS Murkomen must fulfil promise to complete Ngong-Suswa Road construction

Empty promise • Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen should get serious, says George Forest. His grouse is that the CS has not fulfilled his promise to complete the construction of the Ngong-Suswa road, which is “an economic artery”.

Well, just five of the 67km of the road has stalled. “It will ease pressure on the Maai Mahiu escarpment road. Learn to keep your word, sir.”

His contact is [email protected].

‘Babel Tower’ • The newly completed Bunge Tower in Nairobi’s city centre could “turn out to be the modern-day Tower of Babel”, remarks Muriithi King’au.

“The noises already being made by the MPs will, no doubt, reach a crescendo once they move in and occupy their offices, irrespective of the time and resources put into implementing the project for them.”

His contact is [email protected].

Raw deal • Safaricom is giving a raw deal to internet customers, Mohammed Fazal Hussein (account No 11183858) strongly feels.

“The home fibre service was down for 12 days. After that ordeal, a phone call downtime credit of Sh300 was given and later Sh600.”

He wonders how this was arrived at. After three years, he’s not interested in subscribing again.

His contact is [email protected].

Grave matter • The late Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla was misunderstood and misrepresented by his own family, says Job Momanyi.

“I feel when he mentioned the burial of Jesus Christ wrapped in sheets and placed in a tomb, he was just emphasising the need for simplicity. His family may have interpreted this literally to strip him naked before burying him.”

His contact is [email protected].

Genocide •Defined as mass killing of a race or group, genocide “is grotesque, barbaric and horrific”, says Alnashir D. Walji. As Rwanda marks the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, he adds, all the perpetrators should be arrested and tried.

“The raging Gaza Strip and Ukraine wars and other conflicts are grim breaches of international law!”

His contact is [email protected].