Create green spaces in Nairobi City

Green city • As the Nairobi City County mulls over new zoning laws on storey building limits, Jotham Ndung’u says the authorities shouldn’t forget about the creation of green spaces. “Many developers cut down trees without planting new ones. It should be mandatory to replace felled trees and ensure that Nairobi lives up to its former moniker, the Green City in the Sun.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Standstill • Former Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi is someone many remember with nostalgia for this efforts to transform the central business district, says Jimmy Thumbi. “In comes sweet-talking Governor Johnson Sakaja with an elaborate manifesto on how he will make the city work. But it has gone to the dogs, and nothing works.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Projects• The infrastructure development projects President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated, including the Nairobi Expressway, Uhuru Park revamp, Uhuru Gardens Memorial and Ulinzi Sports Complex at Lang’ata Army Barracks, were quite strategic, says Churchill Amatha. “Come to think of it; I’m struggling to find a project that the city county government started.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Kingpin • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s new style resonates with David Githae. “I was anti-William Ruto in the last General Election. But ‘Riggy G’, who comes from my Nyeri backyard, is making very positive strides on unity and cohesion—his low tone, forgiveness, illicit brew war and minimum guaranteed returns for farm produce. He’s just a step to being kingpin.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Role model • Congratulating United States Naval Officer Peter Kengere, a native of Kenya, on graduating from officer school, for doing his new country proud, Brian Maitai says: “I like his advice to people never to give up after failure, regrouping after making mistakes, learning from them and self-correcting as well as listening to advice from everybody regardless of status.” His contact is [email protected].