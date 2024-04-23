Air safety • Following last Thursday’s helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Francis Ogolla and nine other military officers, F. Mukembu sends his condolences to the bereaved families, friends and colleagues. “This is a big loss to the country. All military aircraft should be thoroughly inspected and serviced, for air safety must be enhanced.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Wastefulness • The Central Bank Governor’s official residence, which has never been occupied for the past nine years as the former holder of the position, Dr Patrick Njoroge, had opted not to, is about to be renovated, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Wonders never cease, as it will cost millions, if not billions, as is the norm with this government. Why is this required now?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Priorities • On the development of infrastructure, especially roads, Churchill Amatha is unhappy about the decision-making. Says he: “I may not be conversant with the parameters but I feel the Limuru-Nakuru highway should have been given preference over the Kenol-Nyeri road dualling. It would make more sense to prioritise the Northern Corridor’s development.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Techies • Students who scored Grade C+ in the 2023 KCSE exam should apply for the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses for a bright future, Michael Magona advises. “They shouldn’t be embarrassed as they will acquire vital skills to enable them to get jobs. Vocational training centres hold the answer to youth unemployment.” His contact is [email protected].

***