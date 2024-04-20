Reduction of fuel prices is great but Kenyans want to feel the impact

Cheaper fuel • The reduction of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) is great, but Kenyans want to feel the impact in their lives, says Peter John.

“Will bus fares, electricity charges, and sugar prices go down? That would be the real benefit from cheaper fuel. Prices of basic commodities should be lowered by manufacturers and suppliers”

Price change • The highly unexpected fuel prices reduction is welcome, says Douglas Kaumbuthu Aritho.

However, he’s curious about this development as the “government has explained it has no control over fuel prices or the dollar exchange, as the two are determined by global markets”.

Economy • Some government statements on the economy do not make sense to Eston Ndekere, and that is why he suspects that “someone is cooking the books/figures”.

He poses: “How can the inflation rate be at 5.7 per cent when the shilling doesn’t go far? The Central Bank is borrowing at 17 per cent interest and has in mid-month floated two Treasury bonds.”

Gambling • The increasing suicides among young men after losing bets in gambling call for remedial action, says Stephen Njuru.

His message to them is that greed kills, as suicidal tendencies rise after losing money. However, he’s opposed to closing gambling houses as that will lead to job losses.

“Alcohol and cigarettes have killed many by the businesses continue.”

Stigma • Mental health awareness in communities and families and support and empathy for affected individuals are essential, says Domian Ntongai.

“Let’s work together to eradicate the stigma on mental illness and treat this challenge with the seriousness it really deserves.”

He’s appealing to all to come out and help the patients to properly deal with it.

