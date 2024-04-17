State must address the unemployment crisis

Job crisis • There has been a surge in unemployment, says Festus Mutia. This, he adds, has put the government under mounting pressure to seek strategies to deal with the problem. “It must urgently create opportunities for the growing unemployed force. It should work closely with all other stakeholders to devise some viable solutions to ease the pressing crisis.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dud plan • Homa Bay, Opiyo Oduwo claims, “was the first town in the country to have a comprehensive plan that was never implemented”. Those responsible, he adds, have never explained why it never took off. “The plan must be gathering dust somewhere on the shelves in the archives. It should now be retrieved and reviewed for its possible rollout.” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Kenya Darkness’ • Trying to understand how Kenya Power operates at all times, Patrick Mbataru says he has keenly observed for a long time that “as sure as the sun will rise tomorrow, any time, it as much as drizzles, there is a power blackout...” Without disclosing where this is, Patrick is baffled that “it’s been raining cats and dogs for five days now and we still have power”. His contact is [email protected].

***

Hypocrisy • The idea of some top national leaders dressing up and going to public ceremonies in the official attires of religions they don’t subscribe to, Carey Yiembe doesn’t like at all. Says he: “This is a cheap publicity stunt that does not add any value to anyone.” His unsolicited word of advice to these politicians is that “they should stop the habit as it casts them in a bad light”. His contact is [email protected].

***

Eclipse • The recent solar eclipse in the Unites States, economics don XN Iraki says, reminded him of the one he witnessed as a primary schoolboy while grazing livestock on the edge of “The Happy Valley” in Nyandarua. “It was partial, but fascinating. It suddenly became cold at noon. Birds sang while cattle and sheep behaved strangely. I used a photo film to watch it.” His contact is [email protected].