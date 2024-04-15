Employing incompetent people in public office is shameful, criminal

Meritocracy • Government institutions “require top-level talent to be run efficiently, innovatively and profitably”, says David Kiptum.

“The employment of incompetent people in public offices is shameful, criminal and avoidable. These unqualified public servants jeopardise the country’s future. The authorities should allow meritocracy to reign in public institutions.”

Patients • Private hospitals should lower their charges to help out poor Kenyans as the doctors’ strike rages on, with services in the public institutions paralysed, says Stacus Haron.

“Many terribly ill patients can’t afford the charges in the private hospitals. They should have some mercy for those suffering, but the government should hold talks and end the strike.”

Big Bad boda • National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) statistics show boda boda are the biggest cause of road crashes, notes Thomas Yebei. However, he adds, the authorities seem quite overwhelmed.

“Why can’t the government create a special boda boda police unit equipped with motorcycles to effectively deal with the rogue riders’ menace?”

Noisy racket • While boda boda is a good source of jobs for school dropouts, Maina Muchiri is concerned about the noisy racket in his Kutus hometown in Kirinyaga County.

“The motorbikes fitted with noisy exhaust pipes are a sickening nuisance. Can the local authorities and the police intervene and silence them? The residents need not be subjected to this nightmare.”

Health • People should take health precautions during this rainy season, Moffat Onyango advises.

“The spread of diseases such as malaria and cholera is fuelled by pools of stagnant water. Those in homes should be drained to deny mosquitoes breeding grounds. The use of mosquito nets must be prioritised. Let the families boil their drinking water to kill germs.”

